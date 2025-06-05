The Kansas City Royals faced off against the St. Louis Cardinals in a doubleheader to finish their season series. Royals manager Matt Quatraro handed the ball to rookie starter Noah Cameron in the first game. The rookie has excited Kansas City fans since making it onto the major league roster. In the fifth start of his career, Cameron shut down the Cardinals.

Cameron dominated on Thursday, throwing six scoreless innings before leaving the game with a 3-0 lead. It was the fifth straight start in which he pitched at least six innings while allowing one run or less. His performance elevated him into elite company in Major League Baseball history, joining a club that features only him and former Cy Young winner Fernando Valenzuela.

Valenzuela did it seven straight times to start his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In order to keep pace with the former All-Star, Cameron will have to shut down the New York Yankees' offense in his next start. Regardless of how he plays against the Yankees, Cameron's start to his career is impressive.

Paul Skenes took the league by storm when he joined the Pittsburgh Pirates last season. Fans and experts did not believe that they would see another rookie start out as hot as Skenes did. However, it could be argued that Cameron is playing even better. However, the Royals' offense has let Cameron down in his starts, resulting in a 2-1 record despite a 1.05 ERA entering Thursday's start. His ERA is even lower now, but the Royals gave up their lead and the Cardinals took them into extra innings.

Quatraro is glad to have another starter to put alongside Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic in his rotation. Kansas City has some ground to make up in the National League Central. Thanks to their elite pitching, they have a chance to catch up to the teams ahead of them in the standings quickly. The Royals' rookies appear ready to do their part, both on the mound and at the plate.

Cameron continues to wow fans across MLB. The Royals and Quatraro will do everything they can to make sure his hot start lasts as long as possible.