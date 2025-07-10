Throughout the history of Major League Baseball, there have been many great quotes. Whether it is players hyping themselves up or coaches calling them out, the league has produced many great moments. One of the best came from Lee Elia, who spent more than 50 years in and around the league with the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago White Sox.

While Elia was an average player, he left his mark as a manager. During his time with the Cubs, he delivered one of the best postgame rants of all time. Unfortunately, Elia passed away on July 9, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale and the Phillies.

Elia's rant is one of the greatest moments in MLB history.

“I'll tell you one f***ing thing. I hope we get f***ing hotter than shit, just to stuff it up to those 3,000 f***ing people who show up ever f***ing day,” Elias said about the Cubs. “Because if there's a real Chicago f***ing fan, they can kiss my f***ing a**, run downtown, and twin it!”

Elia was known as a passionate coach throughout his career as a manager. He spent time with the Cubs, Phillies, and Braves as a member of the coaching staff. However, his rant was one-of-a-kind. Before then, teams were very cautious when it came to calling out their fanbases for booing players amid poor performances.

While that kind of talk is almost never seen, Elia did it often throughout his career. He took pride in protecting his players from any ridicule, including from their fans. In today's game, managers around the league take a page out of Elia's book and do the same with their lineups, including former MLB manager Dave Martinez.

Elia passed away right before turning 88 years old. He will be remembered fondly by teams around the league, and fans will never forget his rant that changed how managers went about their business.