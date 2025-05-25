The Los Angeles Angels are riding a red-hot wave, but even during an eight-game winning streak, they’re not afraid to shake things up. On Saturday, the team designated right-hander Shaun Anderson for assignment and recalled top pitching prospect Caden Dana from Triple-A Salt Lake to bolster the bullpen.

Anderson, 30, struggled during his brief tenure with the Angels. He posted a 6.30 ERA in 10 innings and allowed four runs in just 1⅓ frames on Friday. With a 1.700 WHIP and a long history of inconsistency at the MLB level—his career ERA sits at 6.11—his time with the team had clearly run its course.

In his place comes Dana, the Angels' No. 2 prospect and No. 65 overall on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 list. Dana has been used almost exclusively as a starter during his pro career, but manager Ron Washington confirmed that the 21-year-old will pitch in a long relief role.

“He'll be our long guy out of the bullpen if we need him in that situation,” Washington said. “That's the way we will use him, because he has length. We needed length, so that's what he's here to do.”

Angels bring top pitching prospect back into bullpen

It’s a surprising move on the surface, but one with calculated upside. Dana has already seen big league action this year, tossing three innings in a relief outing on April 4. He also made three starts for the Angels last September. In total, he owns an 8.78 ERA over 13⅓ MLB innings, but his electric stuff and poise remain evident.

Dana’s arsenal includes a mid-90s fastball, a biting slider, and a developing curveball and changeup. In Triple-A this season, he’s struck out 41 batters in 38 innings but struggled with walks and consistency, resulting in a 5.21 ERA. That said, the inflated offensive environment of the Pacific Coast League hasn’t helped, and his 24.6% strikeout rate points to his long-term potential.

“My main focus has been staying healthy and staying the course,” Dana said. “Honestly, just mentally, just being day to day. I did a couple little things here and there, mechanically with the front side a little bit and being more deceptive.”

This marks Dana’s second call-up of the season and his first extended chance to find footing in a bullpen role. Washington stressed that Dana’s long-term development as a starter won’t be impacted by the short-term switch.

“That's not going to stagnate his development,” Washington said. “We're going to do what we have to do to help us, and right now, we feel like he’s the guy who can help us.”

The Angels (25-25) have clawed back to .500 for the first time in nearly a month and now sit just 1.5 games out of an AL Wild Card spot. With their bullpen ERA sitting dead last in the majors, giving Dana a look—even in relief—could provide a valuable spark.

For Dana, the message is clear: throw strikes, stay aggressive, and help keep the Angels rolling.