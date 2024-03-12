The Los Angeles Angels are turning over a new leaf after Shohei Ohtani signed a monster deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mike Trout-Shohei Ohtani duo is over, but Trout is still wearing an Angels uniform.

With the 2024 MLB season around the corner, it remains to be seen whether or not Trout will be ready for Opening Day after his season ended early due to a hand injury. Trout discussed a big update recently ahead of Opening Day, per MLB Network.

“That's the plan…Looking back to last year, just a freak accident. It's the best my body's felt, in my lower half, in a few years.”

"This is the best my body's felt – you know, in my lower half – in a few years ."@Angels star @MikeTrout joins BK and @CY24_7 to explain how the former MVP's new program has him in a great spot heading into the season. pic.twitter.com/RulNd0TOMI — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 12, 2024 Expand Tweet

When asked if he can get out there and do 145 or 150 games, Trout said simply, “That's the plan.”

Trout has dealt with a number of injuries over the past few seasons. In 2023, he played just 82 games after 119 in 2022. In 2021, Trout played in just 36 games, so the Angels are hoping the superstar outfielder can be healthy and ready to go for the 2024 season, especially with Ohtani gone.

Trout hit 40 home runs with 80 RBIs in the 2022 season, so LA is hoping that he can get back to that level of play as they begin a new era in town. They have also been linked repeatedly to Blake Snell, who is still unsigned in a surprising turn of events.

The Angels begin the season on March 28 on the road against the Baltimore Orioles, so all eyes will be on Mike trout and whether or not he will be ready for the start of the season.