The Los Angeles Angels have had – once again – a season to forget. As they finish out their disappointing year, the Angels will be doing so without Mike Trout.

Los Angeles has decided to shut Trout down for the rest of the season with manager Phil Nevin confirming he won't return, via Sam Blum and the Athletic. The star outfielder suffered a hand fracture back in July. While he returned for one game in August, he returned to the IL with hand problems.

With the Angels sitting at 70-85 and already eliminated for the playoffs, it made little sense to bring Trout back – even if he were healthy – for meaningless games. Instead, they'll take their losses and rest their star in hopes for a better 2024.

Next season could look awfully different for Trout and the Angels however. Shohei Ohtani's looming free agency will hang over their heads. A team that seemingly always has playoff aspirations could lose their most dynamic player.

But that's not to take away from Mike Trout's abilities. If Ohtani does leave, Trout will be counted on even heavier to help lead Los Angeles. Despite his injuries, he has done a phenomenal job of that even with Ohtani in the picture.

Even this season, with Trout only appearing in 82 games, the outfielder still managed to earn a third-straight and 11th overall All-Star nomination. In those games he hit .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI.

The Angels ended their 2023 season with Mike Trout on the IL and without making much noise. With Trout hopefully fully healthy by the start of spring training, Los Angeles will try to find their way to playoffs with their star player at the front.