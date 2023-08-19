It is difficult to recall a baseball team more desperate to reach the MLB postseason than the Los Angeles Angels (60-63, 7.5 games back). They have made every unconventional move imaginable to stay in the American League Wild Card hunt. It has resulted in further anguish and excessive mockery. There might still be one white knight who can inspire a sliver of hope.

Angels superstar Mike Trout just received a deeply encouraging injury update from manager Phil Nevin. “Lot of swings on Thursday,” he told The Sporting Tribune's Taylor Arrey. “He was a little sore yesterday. Feels better today. Going to take some swings this morning and this afternoon. We'll see where we're at. He's getting very close.”

Given Trout's past injury problems, one would reasonably assume that the organization would just shut him down rather than risk further issues in what seems to be a lost season. You would be right, if these were normal circumstances. The Angels must continue this doomed pursuit of October baseball at all costs. There is just too much on the line.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Shohei Ohtani has made his playoff ambitions crystal clear. He has been with the team for six seasons now and does not even have a winning campaign. Mike Trout has been to the postseason just once in his 13 years in Anaheim. That is precisely why he is motivated to push through his rehab (been out since early July with a broken wrist bone), help ignite a miraculous run and bring back Ohtani in free agency.

That is a lot for one man to do, even a future Hall of Famer. Regardless of Trout's impending return, a super accelerated MLB debut and aggressive deal-making at the MLB trade deadline, fans may have no choice but to resign themselves to their devastating fate. False hope is the last thing they and this franchise need right now.