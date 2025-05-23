Taylor Ward is locked in, and the Los Angeles Angels are riding his hot bat all the way up the standings.

Ward tied a career high with five RBIs on Thursday, blasting a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning to power the Angels past the Oakland Athletics with a 10–5 win. It was Ward’s second go-ahead grand slam in just ten days and a defining moment in a game that extended Los Angeles’ winning streak to seven.

After the game, Ward made it clear he’s seeing the ball better than ever. “I feel like I can hit anything, to be honest,” he said. “The game is slow right now. And luck is on my side as well.”

It certainly looks that way. The 31-year-old left fielder finished with three hits and extended his streak of extra-base hits to eight games, just one shy of the franchise record set by Darin Erstad in 1998. He now has 17 RBIs over his last 10 games and continues to be the engine of an Angels offense that has come alive in recent weeks.

Los Angeles erased a 5–4 deficit with five runs in the seventh inning, sparked by Ward’s slam off Oakland reliever Grant Holman. Catcher Logan O’Hoppe followed with a solo home run, his fourth of the series, as the Angels delivered a statement win to complete a four-game road sweep.

This was the team’s first four-game sweep in Oakland since July 1997. It also marked their longest road winning streak since the club rattled off 11 straight away from home in 2018. Momentum is building in Anaheim, and the players are feeding off each other’s energy.

Ward has become one of the key pillars of this team’s resurgence. Drafted by the Angels in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft with the 26th overall pick, he was originally developed as a catcher out of Fresno State before transitioning to the outfield. Since making his debut in 2018, he has grown into a consistent contributor.

This season, Ward is hitting .225 with 14 home runs and 34 RBIs. Across his career, he owns a .250 average with 91 home runs and 276 RBIs.

As the Angels return home to face the Miami Marlins, all eyes remain on Ward. With confidence sky-high and the team clicking, this hot streak shows no signs of slowing.