The Los Angeles Angels are currently working on finalizing their Opening Day roster. On Friday, the team announced multiple roster moves. Among the more notable decisions was the team's move to reassign veteran first baseman Trey Mancini to minor league camp.

“The #Angels have optioned LHP Mitch Farris to Triple-A Salt Lake and reassigned RHP Shaun Anderson, RHP George Klassen, INF Trey Mancini, C Sebastián Rivero, INF Yolmer Sánchez, RHP Nick Sandlin and INF Donovan Walton to minor league camp,” Angels PR wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Angels are looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014. It has been a long decade for the Halos to say the least. They are looking to add veterans around their core of players, so their decision to bring Mancini into spring training camp this year was intriguing.

Mancini, 34, signed a minor league deal with the Angels in late January. He ended up playing in 17 games this spring, a mark that was tied for the third most on the team. The ball club clearly wanted to see if Mancini could make an impact.

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Unfortunately, Mancini slashed just .100/.206/.167 across 30 at-bats. The Angels ultimately reassigned him to minor league camp on Friday following his underwhelming spring performance.

There was a time when Mancini was one of the best players in baseball. In 2019, he hit 35 home runs and recorded a .291 batting average and an .899 OPS.

Mancini most recently appeared in an MLB game in 2023 with the Chicago Cubs. Perhaps he will receive another opportunity at some point during the 2026 season.