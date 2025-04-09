Los Angeles Angels closer Kenley Jansen is reaching an incredible milestone. Jansen is now the fourth reliever in Major League Baseball history to post 450 saves, per USA Today.

That historic save came on Tuesday night, when the Angels nipped the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3. Jansen recorded the save to give Los Angeles their seventh win on the season.

“Well, this one's definitely going to be a memorable one,” Jansen said, per MLB.com.

The 450th save may be memorable, but it wasn't easy to achieve. Jansen struck out two batters and allowed two hits in his one inning of work in the game. The closer pitched his way out of a jam to get the job done.

The other relievers who have accomplished this feat are Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman and Lee Smith. That is certainly excellent company.

“All respect to every hitter,” Jansen added, “but when I’m out there, I feel like I’m the best.”

The Angels are now 7-3 on the year.

The Angels are one of the feel good stories in baseball so far this year

The Angels are one of the most surprising teams in baseball this season. Los Angeles is relying on a strong bullpen to pick up some wins. This season is just the third time since 1995 that the Angels have won seven of its first 10 games, per MLB.com.

It also doesn't hurt to have strong sluggers like Mike Trout and Jorge Soler in the lineup. Those players had quiet nights against the Rays Tuesday.

Kyren Paris was actually the star against Tampa Bay. The Angels infielder hit a home run and posted two RBIs to lift the offense.

“Wow, my heart is still racing,” Angels catcher Travis D'Arnaud said after the win.

Jansen is doing a great job for the Angels so far. He has three saves already this season, his first with the franchise. Against Tampa Bay, the veteran closer used a cutter to get the job done.

“It was something that I've seen before,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “It was something that I've been a part of before on the opposite side when he’s pulled that off. So, I sort of felt like we were in a good place when he was out there.”

Jansen is a long-time MLB veteran. He has pitched in professional baseball since 2010. The closer has worked for the Angels, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Angels play Tampa again on Wednesday.