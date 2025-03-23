The Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves have made a late spring trade. They already connected on a trade this offseason that sent Jorge Soler to the City of Angels. Now, they are switching pitchers. The Angels sent long reliever Jose Suarez to the Braves in exchange for starter Ian Anderson, per New York Post insider Jon Heyman.

“Angels acquire Ian Anderson from Braves for Jose Suarez,” Heyman reported.

Suarez has been a spot starter and long reliever for the Angels since 2019. This trade ends his six-year run in Los Angeles and puts him in a stacked Atlanta bullpen. He had some solid years early in his career but the last two seasons have been rough. In ten starts and 33 appearances since 2023, Suarez has a 6.91 ERA.

Anderson has not pitched since 2022, with Tommy John surgery and subsequent injuries during the rehab setting him back. He is ready to return but could not secure a spot in the Braves' rotation. Anderson joins an Angels rotation with new ace Yusei Kikuchi at the helm. After the worst season in franchise history, they are looking to raise their floor this year.

The Braves have a plethora of home-grown talent they are going to slot in behind Chris Sale. Spencer Schwellenbach and AJ Smith-Shawver should start the year in the rotation. And Spencer Strider will return this season from Tommy John surgery of his own. That left Anderson without a spot, so he was sent out for a bullpen arm.

The Angels hope Anderson can get back to his pre-Tommy John levels in his new home. In 52 starts with Atlanta before the surgery, he posted a 3.97 ERA all before turning 25. In 35 playoff innings, he has allowed just five earned runs so if the Angels get to October they can count on Anderson.