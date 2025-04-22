It's been a bit of a bizarre start to the 2025 MLB season for superstar Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels. Trout has been hitting home runs at an elite clip but has otherwise gotten off to a slow start at the plate this year, and the Angels currently sit at 11-10 about an eighth of the way through the campaign.

Despite his superstar status, Trout has always come across as a humble player, and recently, that humility was on display once again when he was asked to build his perfect outfielder using attributes of some of his MLB counterparts, per Chris Henderson (via Talkin' Baseball on X).

Trout ended up picking New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge for both the build and the hitting aspects of the game, saying, “Obviously (Aaron) Judge. “He's 6'7″, he's got the power, give him the power as well.”

Trout went on to pick Corbin Carroll for speed and Kevin Pillar for defense to complete his ideal outfield player.

Judge and the Yankees have gotten off to a strong start to the 2025 season thanks in no small part to the rise of the controversial new torpedo bats, which rearrange the distribution of weight along the bet and helped New York get off to a record-setting start to the season in terms of home runs.

The bats have quickly been picked up by teams across the league, which could lead to an uptick in home runs overall during this MLB season.

Meanwhile, Trout and the Angels continue to teeter in mediocrity as they have for much of his future Hall of Fame career. As previously mentioned, Los Angeles currently sits at 11-10, with Trout trying to break out of one of the worst hitting slumps of his career.

The Angels will next take the field on Tuesday evening against the Pittsburgh Pirates.