It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Pirates-Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels are coming off their best win of the young season.

The Halos were down 4-1 to the San Francisco Giants entering the bottom of the ninth this past Sunday in Anaheim. The Giants are a very good team, at least so far in the season, establishing themselves as a factor in the loaded National League West. With the Giants up three runs and needing just three more outs, it seemed the Angels were done, and that they would lose the weekend series in their home ballpark before a loud contingent of Giant fans who either live in Southern California or made the trip down from the Bay Area for the weekend.

Instead, the Angels — on Easter Sunday, no less — staged quite a resurrection. They rallied for four runs, capped by a three-run double to walk off San Francisco. The Angels regrouped well over the weekend against the Giants after being swept by AL West rival Texas. The three-game sweep against the Rangers could have sent the Angels into a tailspin. Past Angel teams would have folded. This one fought back. This year could be different for manager Ron Washington, who is trying to change both culture and results with the Angels. They urgently need to win this series against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates in order to maintain momentum.

Pirates-Angels Projected Starters

Bailey Falter vs Jose Soriano

Bailey Falter (1-2) had struggled in the first few weeks of the season, but he found himself in his last outing. He snapped into form and dominated the Washington Nationals in seven very strong innings. Can Falter build off that performance and maintain the higher level of form he displayed? The Pirates need every last piece of leverage they can get. Their margin is small nearly every time they take the field. They do not have a ton of offense. Their pitchers need to lead the way.

Last Start: April 16 vs Washington Nationals — 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 2 K

Jose Soriano (2-2) was able to pitch out of trouble on a consistent basis in his last outing against the Rangers, who collected 10 hits against him but never really registered a knockout blow. The Rangers won that game, but Soriano kept the Angels in it by limiting damage. Obviously, on most days when a pitcher gives up 10 hits, he won't limit a team to three runs. Soriano needs to at least halve his amount of baserunners allowed, if not more. He needs to be sharper.

Last Start: April 16 at Texas Rangers — 5 2/3 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 2 K

Here are the Pirates-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Angels Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: +164

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Pirates vs Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pirates) | FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pittsburgh just had a terrible weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians, but now the Angels offer a pitching staff which isn't as good as Cleveland's. Pittsburgh's struggling offense can get going. Bailey Falter dominated in his last start. If he pitches at that same level, the Bucs can win outright, but even if they don't, they are getting 1.5 runs on the run line and can at least keep the game close, losing by one run to cover the spread.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels continue to impress. They have the better offense by far in this game. That's why they are priced so favorably. The markets expect the Angels to win comfortably for a reason. Pittsburgh's offense is terrible and the Pirates just can't be expected to do much in a game not started by Paul Skenes or Mitch Keller.

Final Pirates-Angels Prediction & Pick

The lean is to the Angels, but they are almost a -200 moneyline favorite. That's too high. Wait for a live play and the chance to grab the Angels at a better price.

Final Pirates-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5