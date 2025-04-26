The Los Angeles Angels are part of Major League Baseball's tightest division so far this season. As Ron Washington tries to navigate his team to their first playoff berth in more than a decade, he is leaning on Jorge Soler, Luis Rengifo, and a healthy Mike Trout.

Trout has started in every game for Los Angeles this season, a testament to his dedication to staying on the field. The superstar outfielder is a surefire Hall-of-Famer, but injuries have haunted him throughout his career. However, he is ready to see the 2025 season through, per Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher.

“I took a lot of games off last year. I want to play every game as much as I can,” said Trout about his health to start the year. The 33-year old has been a steadying presence for Los Angeles, as well as its best batter. However, the Angels' success this season is thanks to the contributions of multiple veterans. Long-time Angel Rengifo and Soler, who is in his first year with the team, have been excellent.

Trout is one of the league's best players when he is able to stay on the field. He ranks within the top ten in Major League Baseball in home runs and on-base plus slugging(OPS) this season. The slugger is also among the team leaders in homers and RBIs on the Angels.

He was injured so much that the Angels failed to make the most of Trout's talent. They had arguably the most talented duo the game has ever seen in him and Shohei Ohtani, and still found themselves outside of the postseason.

This year, however, Trout wants to tell a different story. He has the Angels playing well, and he plans to be around for all 162 games, and hopefully a deep playoff run to boot.