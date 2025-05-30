The Los Angeles Angels have been without Mike Trout since late April after placing him on the injured list with a knee injury. He's finally due to return, and couldn't help but share his excitement to get back on the field on Friday.

Before officially returning to action for the Angels, the 33-year-old outfielder posted on social media about how “pumped” he is to be back. Trout is returning from a bone bruise in his knee that occurred in the Angels' 9-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

“Pumped to get back out there with the boys.”

Entering Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians, Mike Trout owns a .179 batting average and .264 OBP while recording 19 hits, nine home runs, and 18 RBIs. Trout is expected to hit fifth in the batting order and is listed as the Angels' designated hitter.

He's been off to a slow start this season after experiencing a torn ACL in the same knee in the 2024 season. After initially suffering the injury on April 30, many were concerned that Mike Trout suffered yet another major injury to that knee. This time around, though, it wasn't as serious, and he's finally back in the lineup for the Angels.

Injuries have been the story for Mike Trout in recent years. In the past five seasons, only once has he played over 83 games. It's the complete opposite of the first nine years of his career, as he had eight consecutive seasons playing 114 games or more.

Regardless, the Angels will be glad to have him back in the lineup. Despite owning a 25-30 record, Los Angeles is just five games behind the first-placed Mariners. There's plenty of time for L.A. to get back in the swing of things, especially now with Mike Trout returning. Friday's game against the Guardians is set to begin at 7:10 p.m. EST.