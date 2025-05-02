The Los Angeles Angels recently lost Mike Trout to the injured list. The good news is that Trout, who is dealing with a knee injury, could return following the minimum stay on the IL. The Angels star shared an update on the situation on Friday, via Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group.

“Yesterday I was pretty sore but today is a lot better,” Trout said before the Angels' game against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Fletcher paraphrased more of what Trout said.

“He said he’s hoping to make this a minimum IL stay. He acknowledged that other injuries have dragged on, but he said he thinks this is different because there’s no structural damage and it’s already better,” Fletcher wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mike Trout's past few years have been decimated by injuries. The 33-year-old has not appeared in more than 120 games in a single season since the 2019 campaign. It does seem as if there is a good chance of Trout returning sooner rather than later, though.

The question is whether or not Trout can avoid more IL stints once he returns.

MLB needs Mike Trout healthy

The MLB world wants to see Trout on the field. He was arguably the best player in the sport in the 2010's decade. A three-time MVP, baseball is better when Trout is healthy.

The Angels are currently in the middle of a four-game series against the Tigers in Anaheim. The Tigers earned a 10-4 victory on Thursday to begin the four-game set. Following a respectable start to the '25 campaign, the Angels are now in last place in the American League West with a 12-18 record.

Unless the Halos find their footing soon, it may be another long season for a franchise that has not made a postseason appearance since 2014.

As for Mike Trout's injury status, updates will be provided as they are made available.