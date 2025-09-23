The Los Angeles Angels finally caught a break in a tough 2025 season, as left-hander Reid Detmers will not need surgery after experiencing elbow discomfort during an eighth-inning relief appearance against the Minnesota Twins on September 10.

The major update surrounding Detmers comes after weeks of speculation. He left his September 10 outing with a “dead” feeling in his arm and was placed on the 60-day injured list soon after, ending his 2025 season.

The concern of undergoing Tommy John surgery was real, as the procedure could have sidelined the southpaw for more than a year. Fortunately, medical evaluations delivered far better news than expected.

Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group posted the details on X (formerly known as Twitter). The southpaw spoke directly about his condition and his plans for the offseason.

“Reid Detmers said the tests showed no structural damage so he does not need surgery. He’s planning a normal winter.

Also said he’d prefer to start next year but will do whatever the team wants.”

Detmers had a strong 2025 after moving to the bullpen. He posted a 3.99 ERA with 80 strikeouts, three saves, and a 5-3 record across 61 games. He showed command and composure in high-leverage situations.

His recovery directly impacts the outlook of the 2026 Angels pitching outlook. With team control through 2027, Detmers offers a reliable and affordable option.

Avoiding surgery allows him to focus on development instead of rehab. That’s crucial for a 26-year-old pitcher still refining his mechanics.

In a league where MLB elbow injuries continue to rise, the Angels lefty avoided the worst-case scenario. His quick return offers a rare break from the usual lengthy recoveries.

Detmers expressed a clear preference to return to the rotation, but also showed a willingness to fill any role the team needs. That kind of flexibility could make him a key piece in the club’s plans moving forward. The Angels also hope to have manager Ron Washington back on the field in 2026, adding further stability to a team in transition.

The Angels, who sit in the bunker of the AL West, needed this update. It’s a rare bit of good news in a 2025 season full of struggles. Although the year has been difficult for Angels fans, the update on Detmers offers a rare bright spot heading into 2026.