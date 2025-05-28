The Los Angeles Angels received a timely update on catcher Logan O’Hoppe ahead of Tuesday’s game against the New York Yankees. It came after a frightening moment in Monday’s matchup when the 25-year-old was forced to exit after taking a bat to the head on a backswing.

O’Hoppe was visibly shaken, and the Angels decided to remove him from the game as a precaution. Travis d’Arnaud entered in his place, and fans were left wondering about O’Hoppe’s availability for the rest of the series. Manager Ron Washington spoke to reporters before Tuesday’s game, and according to The Athletic’s Sam Blum on X (formerly known as Twitter), shared the following update.



“Logan O’Hoppe is good to go and can pinch hit tonight if needed.”

Despite that encouraging update, O’Hoppe was held out of the starting lineup. Jeff Fletcher of the SoCal News Group also shared more on the platform regarding the Angels' lineup and O’Hoppe’s absence.

Article Continues Below

“Angels today. O’Hoppe not playing. (Hit on the head last night by a bat.) Stephenson not active. Anderson v Yankees.”

Washington added that O’Hoppe is “day-to-day” and undergoing a brain scan to rule out any serious injury. His status will be monitored closely moving forward. The injury comes at a crucial time for the Halos, who are trying to stay afloat in a crowded AL West. At 25–28, Los Angeles sits tied for third in the division but had previously won eight straight games before their current three-game skid.

O’Hoppe has emerged as one of the most important bats in the Angels lineup. He’s hitting .267 with 14 home runs and a .533 slugging percentage, making him one of the most productive offensive catchers in baseball this season. His defensive consistency has fluctuated, but his long-term value to the franchise is unquestioned.

As the Angels vs. Yankees series continues, all eyes remain on O’Hoppe’s recovery timeline. His return will be a big boost to a lineup that has struggled for consistent production beyond its top hitters.