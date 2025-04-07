Logan O’Hoppe is making history — and making it look easy. The 25-year-old Angels catcher continued his red-hot start to the 2025 season by launching a solo home run in Sunday’s 6-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians, becoming the first catcher in Angels franchise history to homer in four consecutive games. The long ball, which came off a 2-2 slider from Luis L. Ortiz, was his fifth of the young season and helped the Angels secure their third straight series win.

“It's pretty cool,” O’Hoppe said postgame. “Happy it came with a win. It's pretty fun to be a part of this group, and we're coming back and stringing at-bats together like this.”

Through seven games, O’Hoppe is slashing an eye-popping .345/.367/.862 with nine RBIs, leading the club in home runs. It’s a welcome surge for an Angels team that has gotten off to a surprising 6-3 start, matching the best nine-game start in team history and currently sitting second in the AL West behind the Texas Rangers.

O’Hoppe, who struggled after the All-Star break last season, credits a balanced mental approach for his early success.

Angels win the series finale on Sunday, Logan O'Hoppe makes history

“Honestly, I think it's a process,” he said. “I'm just working on it every day. I don't feel like things are going well or bad. I feel very neutral. It’s about not getting too high or too low.”

After slashing .276/.328/.472 in the first half of 2024 before dipping to .196/.266/.312 after the break, O’Hoppe focused on building strength and staying even-keeled throughout the offseason. So far, the results are speaking for themselves. Manager Ron Washington is impressed with more than just the home runs. He praised O’Hoppe’s approach at the plate and his ability to use the entire field.

“He's been doing a great job,” Washington said. “He really has been using a big part of the field, and that's important because he's strong in both of the big parts. As long as he stays there, he's going to be fine.”

O’Hoppe also benefits from the presence of veteran catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who signed a two-year, $10 million deal in the offseason. The 13-year vet has taken on a mentor role, helping O’Hoppe refine the art of pitch-calling and managing a staff.

“He's been the same since the first day I met him,” d’Arnaud said. “Very consistent… listens really well, asks all the right questions and is continuously learning.”

O’Hoppe welcomed the chance to grow under d’Arnaud’s guidance. “I was really excited when I saw we had signed him,” he said. “It’s exciting to learn from him and [catching coach] Sal [Fasano], too.”

As for the clubhouse vibe, O’Hoppe said it feels special.

“It feels like my senior year in high school again. And we won it all that year,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like a job. It’s hanging out with the boys and getting your job done.” With his bat booming and the team rolling, O’Hoppe isn’t just leading a stat sheet — he’s helping set the tone for a new era in Anaheim.