Tuesday night's 9-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers was the Los Angeles Angels' fifth-straight defeat. The series-opening stumble occurred after the Seattle Mariners swept their AL West rivals in four games. Now, the Angels will look to flip the script and capture a win on Wednesday. However, even if the Halos win the rest of their games this season, they've set an unfortunate record. Tuesday's loss in Milwaukee has guaranteed that Los Angeles will finish with a record under .500 for the tenth consecutive season. That is the longest active streak in the MLB, according to X, formerly Twitter, account Talkin' Baseball.

The Angels will finish under .500 for the 10th straight season, which is the longest active streak in MLB Rockies and Pirates have the next longest streaks at seven straight seasons under .500

2025 has been a trying season for the Angels. Franchise star Mike Trout has played in 120 games, the most he's played since 2019. Still, the 34-year-old isn't the perennial MVP candidate he once was. Manager Ron Washington has missed the majority of this season due to health issues. The Halos as a whole need more talent. If they are ever going to contend again, a rebuild might need to occur. Will GM Perry Minasian consider blowing it up? Or will he continue his half-baked efforts to build a contender around Trout this winter?

Will the Angels ever build a credible contender?

Ever since the big ticket signing of third baseman Anthony Rendon in the winter of 2019 didn't pan out, the Angels haven't dived too deeply into the free agent pool. Since Minasian took over in 2020, the focus has been on rebuilding through the farm system and bringing in mid to lower-tier free agents. This past winter's signing of starter Yusei Kikuchi was one of the biggest investments Los Angeles has made under their current GM.

Unfortunately, a lot of the talent that the Angels have developed hasn't coalesced into a contending team around Trout. The lifelong Halo has been let down by the team's leadership for the last ten years. Will it continue for an eleventh season? This winter could be a pivotal one in Los Angeles. If Minasian won't build a contender around Trout, will they consider trading their longtime talisman? If Trout wants to prove himself on the postseason stage, it might be best for both sides to part ways this offseason.