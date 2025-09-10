With the Los Angeles Angels coming off a win over the Minnesota Twins, the team is without a permanent manager as Ron Washington is recovering from quadruple bypass surgery. While fans discuss who the Angels will pursue in the offseason, the main priority should be locking down a skipper, with some big names mentioned in a recent report.

In the latest column from Buster Olney of ESPN, he goes over the potential managerial changes around the MLB, looking at how owner Arte Moreno will handle the situation. Besides leaving the door open for Washington to return in 2026, the two names he mentions are former manager for Los Angeles, Mike Scioscia, and even legendary player Albert Pujols.

“But Moreno's history of hiring managers suggests that if he doesn't pick Washington, he'll want a bigger name. ‘He might be more apt to pick [former Angels manager] Mike Scioscia than some unknown,' said one rival evaluator,” Olney wrote.

“Albert Pujols is a big name, but his tenure with the Angels didn't end well,” Olney continued. “Would Moreno look past that if he needs a new manager? We'll see.”

Both have a history with the team as Scioscia had been the skipper for the franchise from 2000 to 2018, while Pujols played for them from 2012 to 2021.

Angels could have Ron Washington back in 2026

As fans have been waiting for updates regarding the Angels manager in Washington after the serious surgery, it does not seem unlikely that he could return to the role in 2026. With interim skipper Ray Montgomery currently trying to keep the ship afloat, the thought could be to not ruin any momentum and progress Washington had made, as he's been with the team since 2024.

“Washington stepped away from the Angels to have quadruple bypass surgery before the All-Star break, and in theory, he could return to manage the team next year,” Olney wrote. “In the end, owner Arte Moreno, who is not inclined to defer to his general manager on the biggest decisions, will determine whether the 73-year-old Washington returns to his position.”

“Ray Montgomery has filled in as manager since Washington went on medical leave, and the Angels have continued to improve,” Olney continued. “They have already won more games so far this season than they did in all of 2024, when they finished 63-99.”

At any rate, Los Angeles is currently 68-77, which puts them fourth in the AL West as they conclude the series against the Twins on Wednesday afternoon.