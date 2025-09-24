Mike Trout hit his 400th home run this season, but the milestone could not mask the bigger picture for the Los Angeles Angels. According to Jeff Fletcher of the SoCal News Group, the Angels have now played 122 games in which they had at least as many strikeouts as hits. That number is the most in major league history. It shows why the Angels have struggled to stay relevant in the AL West and why the MLB postseason remains out of reach. The Angels’ postseason drought drags on, and Trout’s latest achievement feels bittersweet.

The numbers show just how much the Angels’ offense has stalled. A strikeout-heavy approach has killed rallies and left fans frustrated. Even on nights when the pitching staff has given them a chance, the lineup has failed to deliver. Missed opportunities pile up and have only widened the gap in the division race. The inability to make contact has become the defining issue of this season.

Mike Trout’s 400th home run should have been celebrated as a career highlight. Instead, it stands as another reminder of what has been missing since 2014. The Angels have not reached the MLB postseason in a decade, the longest active playoff drought in baseball. For one of the game’s greatest players, the frustration continues to mount. Fans wonder if the franchise can ever build a contender around him before it is too late.

The AL West remains as competitive as ever. Teams in the division continue to push for October while the Angels fall behind. Unless the lineup changes its approach, the postseason drought will remain unbroken. Strikeouts have defined the season and erased chances to close the gap. The record-setting total of 122 is more than a stat. It is the story of why the Angels have wasted another year.

Can the Angels finally rise, or will the drought define them forever?