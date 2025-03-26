Even with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels being in two different leagues, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wants nothing but the best for the Angels. Ron Washington took the Angels manager job in late 2023.

This off-season, Roberts spoke about how the veteran's leadership can ultimately propel the Angels back to the top of the American League West.

“I think (Ron Washington) is going to make these guys better,” Roberts said via Taylor Blake Ward on X (formerly Twitter). “To have the Angels winning again would be great for Southern California.”

The city of Los Angeles has been reignited by the Dodgers' recent success. After they acquired Shohei Ohtani from the Angels in 2023, they were able to make a deep run one year later. Eventually, the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in the World Series.

However, the Dodgers were able to still make a barrage of moves. Most notably, they were able to acquire All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman, and All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts. The two were instrumental in the Dodgers success.

The Angels haven't had success like Dave Roberts, Dodgers

On the flip side, the Angels haven’t had much success themselves. After trading Ohtani away, they still have All-Star outfielder Mike Trout. However, Trout has been in and out of the lineup due to various injuries over the past few seasons.

Not to mention, when Anthony Rendon signed with the Angels, it turned out to be one of the worst contracts in the MLB today.

Still, Washington brings a ton of managerial experience to the Angels. After being with the Houston Astros for almost a decade, he brings World Series experience and a championship pedigree.

In the City of Angels, championships are a must. Although they haven’t won any of themselves, they might have a chance to do so. The American League West is a bit of a toss-up.

With the Astros trading away Kyle Tucker and the Texas Rangers having some unknowns, this might be the ideal time to pounce. After all, the Rangers made a similar move in 2023 and ended up winning the World Series.

Furthermore, if the Dodgers and Angels were to be elite, the rivalry would be intense. Although they are in two different leagues, it could further ignite more passion for baseball in the city.

At the end of the day, the season is coming in hot. The battle of who remains supreme in Los Angeles could be closer than some people ought to think.