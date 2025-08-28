The Los Angeles Angels are in the midst of another awful season. In fact, they just hit rock bottom after the Halos allowed 20 runs against the Texas Rangers. It appears that the Halos will miss the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season, which is the longest streak in the majors. While not a superstar, this acquisition from free agency has been a disappointment. Because of that, he will make for an ideal Angels trade candidate. This Angels roster shakeup is inevitable, and the team must do all it can to get out of this rut.

The Halos have a few players locked into long-term deals, such as Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon. Although trading them would be great, there is a very small chance it would actually happen. Trout would have to choose to accept a trade. Rendon would have to have value, which he does not.

The Halos are in a situation where they need to get younger to give themselves any chance of competing in the future. Currently, there is only one player whom they could logically trade in the MLB offseason to help them.

What went wrong for the Angels

What didn't go wrong for the Angels? Unless they were playing the Los Angeles Dodgers, they looked horrible. Young stars like Zach Neto have played well, but there has not been much else.

The Angels are currently ranked 29th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 17th in runs. Conversely, they are fourth in home runs and 13th in slugging percentage. When the Halos were hitting the ball well, things went well. Notably, they have two players who have already hit 30 home runs. Jo Adell has had a career season, bashing 30 home runs while driving in 82 runs. Likewise, Taylor Ward has smashed 30 home runs while driving in 94 runners. The problem is neither hit for average, as both are hitting .232.

Zach Neto has been the only true consistent hitter in what has generally been a bad lineup. So far, he is batting .270 with 23 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 72 runs. Meanwhile, other young stars like Logan O'Hoppe and Nolan Schanuel have not contributed significantly to the Halos' success.

The pitching has been atrocious, with the rotation ranking 25th in team ERA and the bullpen ranking 28th. Despite that, the Halos will not likely be trading any pitchers, because they don't have that many with the needed value. They do have Jorge Soler.

Why Jorge Soler is a disappointment

No one expected Soler to come in and start having a career season. Instead, fans expected some consistency, or at least something close to the .241 mark he had for his entire career. Most expected he would smash at least 25 home runs and drive in around 70-75 runners. But it has not turned out that way.

Soler sustained an injury in June and has not played a game since. Even before that injury, he was struggling. Soler was batting just .215 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs. Had he stayed healthy, he would have likely reached the 25 home run mark. Yet, his batting average was below par.

Soler's numbers and metrics were bad, according to Baseball Savant. Ultimately, the only thing he was doing well at the plate was his barrel percentage. It just was not a good season for the Halos' newest player, even before the injury.

Why he is a good Angels trade candidate

Soler is a good Angels trade candidate because he can still bring some value. No, he should not be the main star of any team. But the Halos can surely find a trade partner, perhaps in the National League, who will add him to their lineup.

At this point in his career, Soler would be a good option for a team that needs an extra bat off the bench. While he can still play in the outfield, he is a designated hitter at heart. While the Angels could have traded Ward, Luis Rengifo, Tyler Anderson, or Kenley Jansen at the trade deadline, all four will be free agents after the season. That makes Soler the best choice to be an Angels trade candidate.

Who can they get back in the MLB offseason?

There will likely be an Angels roster shakeup. Thus, the Halos need to focus on improving some of the many areas of weakness they have. For example, they have not had a successful year on the mound. Trading Soler could net them a middle-innings reliever for cheap. Moreover, they could still find someone to send a mid-rotation prospect that might be ready within a year.

Whatever the Angels do, they must take advantage of any deal they can get. If someone inquires about Soler, the Halos should listen and attempt to get the best value back.