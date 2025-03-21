The Los Angeles Angels are hungry to turn things around and put a contending team on the field that can compete with the best teams in the American League on a consistent basis. One of the keys to doing that is having a healthy Mike Trout for a full season. The three-time Most Valuable Player is healthy in 2025 and he has moved to right field in an effort to save wear and tear on his body.

MIKE TROUT BREAKDOWN 🔊 “You’re nasty. Do it again. And do it again tomorrow” …. Sometimes that’s all you need to say. You don’t always need to add your input, insight, critique. pic.twitter.com/3jsTXSLqwy — Trey Hannam (@TJHannam10) March 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

After a month at his new position, Trout believes the change his going well for him. Not only is he adjusting to the way the ball comes to him at the corner outfield position, he is also enjoying the new position.

“I'm actually enjoying it a lot,” Trout said, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “During pitching changes, when I go to center field, it’s like ‘Man, this is bigger than I thought it was.’ There’s a lot of room out there. But I think just getting the reps and just getting more comfortable, with angles and stuff, and working with the coaches, I think it's been great.”

Trout has been working with Angels coaches Bo Porter and Eric Young Sr. He is also talking with former Angels outfielders Torii Hunter and Tim Salmon.

Angels hoping that move will help Trout avoid injuries

Trout has been one of the best players in Major League Baseball when healthy, but he has suffered numerous injuries in recent years.

The 33-year-old Trout has not played a full season since 2019. He managed to compete in 119 games in 2022, but he managed just 82 games in 2023 and 29 games last year.

Angels manager Ron Washington hopes to be able to write his name on the lineup card nearly every day and that Trout's past injuries are no longer an issue. Hunter has been working as a special assistant and he wants Trout to feel comfortable in his new position.

“We all are hoping and praying that this guy can stay on the field because I think his athletic ability, his gift should be seen by the world,” Hunter said. “Not even just Angels fans, but everybody wants to see Mike Trout on the field and is rooting for him to stay on the field because it's somebody you just don't see every day.”

Trout is an 11-time All-Star, a 9-time Silver Slugger and 2-time All-Star Game MVP. He has 39 plate appearances this spring, and Trout has a slash line of .250/.462/.500 with 2 home runs, 4 runs batted in and 10 bases on balls.

Trout has belted 30 or more home runs seven times with the Angels. He had a career-best 45 home runs in 2019.