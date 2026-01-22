The Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday reached an agreement to bring back third baseman Yoan Moncada on a one-year contract worth $4 million, pending a physical. The signing gives the Angels a veteran third baseman in Moncada, filling in for Anthony Rendon, who remains out due to hip surgery and will occupy a spot on the 60-day injured list. The team did not need to make a corresponding roster move to accommodate Moncada, as they had an opening on their 40-man roster.

Moncada is entering his second season with Los Angeles after signing a one-year, $5 million deal last February. Last season, he played in 84 games, recording a .234/.336/.448 slash line with 12 home runs, 13 doubles, and 35 RBIs across 289 plate appearances. His on-base skills remain a strength, drawing walks at an 11.1% rate, though strikeouts continue to be an issue, occurring in slightly more than a quarter of his at-bats. The 30-year-old spent most of the first half of the season on the injured list with a right thumb sprain and lingering right knee inflammation, appearing in only 36 games before the All-Star break but staying healthy for the remainder of the year.

At one point, Moncada ranked among MLB’s top prospects, though injuries and inconsistent performance have slowed his career. In his time with the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, and Angels, he has played 10 seasons and holds a career slash line of .252/.332/.426. He has only played over 100 games in a season four times, with most of his recent campaigns limited by health issues, including a severe adductor strain in 2024.

Moncada's defense hasn’t graded out well, but Los Angeles is still lining him up for most of the starts at third base. The team has other infield options on the 40-man roster, including second baseman Christian Moore, utility players Oswald Peraza and Denzer Guzman, and right-handed hitter Vaughn Grissom, acquired from Boston. Grissom and Peraza are out of options and likely to see time in the infield, though neither has a guaranteed starting role at third base.

The Angels have kept payroll flexibility a priority this offseason, signing five major league free agents, Moncada, Kirby Yates, Drew Pomeranz, Jordan Romano, and Alek Manoah, on one-year deals for $5 million or less. Current projections place the team's payroll around $180 million, around $13 million lower than the start of the 2025 season. Even as the roster has been bolstered in the infield and bullpen, Los Angeles is still looking to add at least one starting pitcher and potentially upgrade its outfield depth behind Josh Lowe, Bryce Teodosio, and Wade Meckler.