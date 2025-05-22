The Dodgers are the reigning, defending World Series champions and have continued to be an elite team, leading the National League West. Yet, they need to address some weaknesses or risks that could possibly hurt them at the worst time. Three players on this roster have driven Dodgers fans crazy with their struggles, and many believe it is time for a change.

Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts continue to mash baseballs for the Dodgers. However, the series loss to the crosstown rival Los Angeles Angels proved that teams could beat them when one or both struggle. Oddsmakers still believe the Dodgers are the favorites to win the World Series, and overwhelmingly so.

Ohtani, Betts, Freddie Freeman, and friends have all given the Dodgers a World Series title. Yet, when they struggle, the Dodgers are beatable, especially when others also struggle. These three players have driven Dodgers fans wild, and they must find a way to improve to earn the good graces of the fanbase.

Max Muncy helped the Dodgers win a World Series and wants another one. However, he has not always been the best hitter at the plate, and not much has changed this season. Muncy has mixed up bats and tried some new things, but something has to change to help Dodgers fans believe they can trust him in a critical situation in the playoffs.

Muncy has always been a low batting average hitter. However, he used to make up for it with home runs. Muncy clobbered 35 home runs in 2018 and 2019. Later, he slammed 36 in 2021 before hammering 36 again in 2023. Muncy dealt with injuries last season, hitting 15 in 47 games.

Muncy has struggled this season, batting .205 with only three home runs, 19 RBIs, and 11 runs over 47 games. If he can play 150 games this season, Muncy is still only projected to hit just 10 home runs. That would be a career low for a full-time season. Therefore, the Dodgers fanbase is concerned, and his inability to hit the baseball over the fence has raised red flags.

There is a belief that Muncy can turn it around and get hot. Yet, it has not happened so far, and Muncy has not been able to get the full power off the barrel of the bat. Muncy is one of the best Dodgers hitters when it comes to clobbering the baseball over the wall. Yet, he has not taken advantage of a lineup filled with superstars.

Michael Conforto

The Dodgers signed Michael Conforto with the idea that he would be a good option in the outfield. Unfortunately, Conforto has taken a nose dive. While he has always struggled at the plate, it has worsened this season.

Conforto is batting just .164 with two home runs, six RBIs, and 21 runs. After hitting 20 home runs last season, Conforto is nowhere close to the power numbers and is currently on a seven-home-run pace. Conforto is currently on a three-game hitless streak and has been unable to hit the ball consistently.

Conforto's struggles have given Andy Pages and Enrique Hernandez more playing time. Ultimately, Dodgers fans prefer the latter to Conforto, who has not been able to make an impact in a lineup lined with stars.

Landon Knack

The Dodgers have two starting pitchers on the Injured List. Additionally, they have brought back Clayton Kershaw as one of their starters. But they are still injury-depleted, and Landon Knack has not been helpful.

When the Dodgers drafted Knack in the second round several years ago, they envisioned him as a valuable addition to their rotation. While he pitched well last season, going 3-5 with a 3.65 ERA, it has not been the same this season. Knack is 2-1 with a 6.17 ERA in four starts and six appearances.

But his recent starts have left little to be desired. Significantly, Knack tossed five innings while allowing four earned runs on six hits in his last outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Before that, he lasted just 4 2/3 innings while allowing five earned runs on seven hits against the Athletics. He allowed the other team to strike first in both games, putting the boys in blue in a hole.

Much of the frustration among Dodgers fans has been Knack's inability to get out of the first three innings with a clean slate. Therefore, it leaves fans waiting for Tyler Glasnow to return while also pining for the return of Blake Snell, who just landed on the 60-day injured list. While Knack can perform well, his recent outings have given the Dodgers fanbase fits, as the team attempts to defend its title amid a myriad of injuries.