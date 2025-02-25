New Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell found a way to win over the City of Angels. More so fans of the late legendary NBA icon Kobe Bryant by going “grinch” with his cleats.

Snell posted a picture of his kicks on his personal Instagram page. Not only is he rocking Black Mamba baseball cleats, but he went with the mismatch grinches that's better known as the Kobe 6.

Expand Tweet

Fans immediately reacted with praise for Snell's shoe taste.

Expand Tweet

Even fellow MLB stars chimed in on the look via Instagram. Los Angeles Angels outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler posted four fire emoji's to describe Snell's shoes. Snell's Dodger teammate Miguel Rojas also dropped some fire emojis on Snell's IG page.

Did Blake Snell wear the Kobe Bryant cleats for Monday game?

The Dodgers continued Cactus League play on Monday at Camelback Ranch for spring training. This time with the Cincinnati Reds standing on the other side.

Snell took a breather for this contest. He watched the Dodgers take an 8-1 loss at the hands of the National League Central foe.

Manager Dave Roberts threw out eight different pitchers on the hill. But one of them was Tyler Glasnow, who's entering his second season with the franchise. The 2024 World Series champion right-hander threw heat in one inning. Glasnow struck out two Reds batters but surrendered three hits. He tied Blake Trienen for surrendering the most hits among the Dodgers' rotation.

Tanner Scott and Jack Dryer joined Glasnow in fanning two batters. Los Angeles, though, allowed nine total hits. Sean McClain scored the only run for L.A., which came in the third inning.

Regardless, Snell is helping ignite the excitement for the defending World Series champion's mound lineup. The Dodgers signed him to a blockbuster five-year, $182 million deal in Nov. 2024, plus lured him away from the rival San Francisco Giants in the process.

Snell will soon take the hill alongside prized rookie Roki Sasaki, who got held out of Monday's game. Sasaki is expected to play Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, however.

The former Giants starter Snell also joins the returning Dustin May in the lineup, who made an emotional return against the San Diego Padres Sunday after nearly 21 months. Snell lastly is adding past Cy Young winning representation with Clayton Kershaw, with Snell claiming two Cy Youngs.