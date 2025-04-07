The Los Angeles Dodgers already have an injury concern with Blake Snell. The pitcher himself revealed the ailment Monday, but with a silver lining.

The $182 million offseason addition shared via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic he's dealt with soreness. Snell shared where he's sore, per the Dodgers insider.

“Blake Snell said he’s been pitching through soreness in his left shoulder for three weeks,” Ardaya shared on X. “Thought he could get to the other side of it but couldn’t finish his bullpen yesterday.”

However, Snell again has a silver lining in his injury.

“MRI yesterday showed inflammation, no structural damage,” Ardaya said.

Has injury impacted early Dodgers start for Blake Snell?

Snell adds to an early growing list of injuries on the side of the World Series champs. The Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts placed Snell on the 15-day injured list due to shoulder inflammation.

But has Snell's upper body injury left an imprint on his early debut with the Dodgers?

The 32-year-old has started in a pair of games already. Snell made his L.A. debut on March 27 against the Detroit Tigers. He pitched in five innings, surrendering five hits. Snell struck out two batters and allowed two runs.

He recently took the hill against the Atlanta Braves on April 2. The former San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher again surrendered five hits. This time the Braves scored all five runs on Snell. He also allowed five hits and fanned two batters. Snell and the Dodgers, however, watched Shohei Ohtani blast the winning walk-off home run to complete the 6-5 comeback win.

The Dodgers currently sit at 9-2 overall. The defending champs took in a visit to the White House Monday, with Roberts earning a new title. Los Angeles starts a three-game road series against the Washington Nationals. Snell, though, won't be involved in the pitching rotation as he nurses his shoulder for the next couple of weeks.