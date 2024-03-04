The Los Angeles Dodgers are expecting to make a World Series run in 2024. The roster is absolutely stacked and it's difficult to believe that this Dodgers ball club won't dominate throughout the regular season. The Shohei Ohtani signing has fans excited for the upcoming campaign, but the Dodgers still have some questions to answer on the roster.

Will Emmet Sheehan break camp in the starting rotation? What will Michael Grove's role be in 2024?

Sheehan and Grove aren't exactly traditional prospects as they both have big league experience. But they are young pitchers with potential and they could end up making an impact on this 2024 Dodgers team.

Emmet Sheehan's starting rotation odds?

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Bobby Miller will be in the Dodgers' rotation. Walker Buehler was expected to join them to open the season, but he's still recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. Veteran James Paxton is also an option for the rotation, while Gavin Stone may be considered as well.

Of course, Clayton Kershaw would typically be a lock for the rotation but he will not return until the middle of the season due to an injury.

So is Sheehan a lock for the rotation?

Sheehan still hasn't pitched in a spring training game. The Dodgers are taking a cautious approach with the 24-year-old. Sheehan pitched in 13 games (11 starts) in 2023 and recorded a 4.92 ERA. His ERA won't inspire much confidence but Sheehan had a number of starts where he impressed on the mound.

Los Angeles is going to need a fifth option in the rotation and Sheehan appears to have good odds of landing the gig. So what about Michael Grove, who has previously worked as a starting pitcher? Is there still a route to him making the Dodgers out of spring training?

Michael Grove: Dodgers' reliever?

Grove is listed as a reliever on the Dodgers' depth chart, via MLB.com. Grove, 27, isn't as young as some of LA's other more inexperienced pitchers, so perhaps the Dodgers will consider a permanent move to the bullpen for him.

He received some relief experience in 2023. Grove pitched in 18 total games for LA a season ago, 12 of which were starts. His 6.13 ERA was disastrous but perhaps Grove can find stability in a full-time relief role.

He can also be a spot-starter as well, filling in when necessary. In fact, Grove could emerge as a multi-inning reliever and potential X-factor for Dave Roberts if the Dodgers give him a bullpen spot to open the season.

Final thoughts on Grove, Sheehan

Sheehan seemingly has the better odds to make the Dodgers' Opening Day roster. As of this story's writing, however, it would not be surprising to see both pitchers remain with the big league club once spring training comes to an end.

Again, the Dodgers already feature a World Series-caliber roster. LA's offense is elite while the pitching is going to hold up its end of the bargain. Sheehan and Grove could end up playing a pivotal role for the Dodgers, though.

Both pitchers will be worth keeping tabs on as Opening Day draws near.