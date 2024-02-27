So if you haven't heard, Shohei Ohtani is pretty good at baseball. He's already made quite the first impression with the Los Angeles Dodgers. And on Tuesday, Ohtani homered in his spring training debut. The long ball came during his third at-bat against the Chicago White Sox.
Shohei Ohtani homers in his @Dodgers #SpringTraining debut. 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/o6vMUHKUR4
— MLB (@MLB) February 27, 2024
Ohtani flexed his immense power with that swing. In all reality, that's probably a fly-out to left field for many hitters. Ohtani got under the 3-2 pitch and even the announcer didn't seem to think the ball was going to carry as far as it did.
But the ball continued to sail away from the left fielder and ultimately cleared the fence by plenty. It was an opposite field dinger for Shohei and he surely has Dodgers fans dreaming of a special season in LA.
As of this story's writing, Ohtani is 1-3 with a pair of RBI. His day is likely over, and he certainly gave fans at the game something to cheer about.
