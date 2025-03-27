The Los Angeles Dodgers snuck in one more epic move ahead of MLB Opening Day. This time they worked a deal with a former employer of manager Dave Roberts: The Boston Red Sox.

The defending World Series champions are luring in pitcher Noah Davis for cash, per Dodgers insider for The Athletic Fabian Ardaya. Davis' arrival also alters the 40-man roster ahead of the opener against the Detroit Tigers.

“He takes up a 40-man spot. Emmet Sheehan to the 60-day IL,” Ardaya added via X.

Sheehan heads to the injured list with an elbow injury. He's expected to be sidelined for the rest of March and likely won't be available until the midseason time frame. The Dodgers are even dealing with infielder Kike Hernandez listed as doubtful due to an illness.

But Sheehan's situation handed Los Angeles leverage to make one last roster move.

Who the Dodgers are getting via the Red Sox

Davis adds another right-armed option for Roberts on the mound.

He handled relief pitching duties last season in Boston. Although he played most of his games with the Colorado Rockies.

Davis delivered an ERA of 5.75 and surrendered 31 hits with 15 runs. He struck out 15 total batters for Colorado. He fanned his most batters in 2023 — with 26 total. Although he allowed 43 hits with 30 runs. Davis played in eight games and started in six. He went winless at 0-4.

But this trade also brings back a Southern California native. Davis was born and raised in Newport Beach, California in Orange County. The 6-foot-2 thrower starred for Huntington Beach High where he made the All-Sunset League in 2014 and 2015. Davis also cracked the first team All-California list in his junior season. He owns a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division I championship ring from 2015.

The Newport Beach native didn't journey far for college. Davis landed with Big West Conference powerhouse UC Santa Barbara. He claimed Big West Freshman of the Year honors in 2016.

Davis earned his first MLB taste via the Cincinnati Reds — who drafted him in the 11th round of the 2018 draft. He's bringing a short-arm, low-slot slider as one of his go-to pitches. Davis adds a 77-mph curveball and changeup as part of his pitching repertoire.

Lastly, the Californian is walking into a team hearing repeat hype — which Roberts addressed beforehand.