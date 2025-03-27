The Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the offseason, aggressively adding impact players to a team that won the World Series in 2024. While many MLB observers believe LA will repeat as champions this season, the team may have one weakness. A mystery stomach illness sidelined Mookie Betts for the Dodgers’ season opening series in Tokyo. Now it may have struck again.

Infielder Kike Hernandez is considered doubtful for LA’s home opener Thursday, per ESPN’s Buster Olney on X. Hernandez is sick with what’s being described as the stomach flu.

Intestinal discomfort is never fun. But whatever was ailing Mookie Betts sounded like an outright nightmare. The former MVP lost 25 pounds from the illness and was sidelined for a week, causing him to miss the Tokyo Series. The stomach issue left Betts “scared to eat” and, disturbingly, no one could tell him what was wrong, as doctors were unable to diagnose the illness.

Dodgers Swiss army knife Kike Hernandez sidelined with stomach ailment

Fortunately, Betts is on the mend. Although still weak from the dramatic weight loss, he was able to return to the Dodgers' lineup for the team's final spring training game and is expected to start in LA’s home opener.

But now Hernandez is dealing with a stomach problem. It’s currently unknown if it’s related in any way to the issue that tormented Betts.

After helping LA win the title in 2024 the Dodgers re-signed Hernandez this offseason. The ultimate utility man, Hernandez played nearly every position for Los Angeles last year, spending time at third base, first, left field, center field, second base and shortstop. He even took the mound for the Dodgers, pitching 4.1 innings of relief in blowouts.

With Freddie Freeman a late scratch in Japan, Hernandez filled in at first base, starting both games against the Cubs in the Tokyo Series.

There’s no word on the severity of Hernandez’s illness at the moment, nor does the team know how much time he’ll miss. But Dave Roberts and company are hoping it’s a different issue than Betts’ mystery ailment.