For the first time since Game 4 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers, Alex Vesia took the mound in a game for the Los Angeles Dodgers and took care of business in a major way, knocking down the Seattle Mariners side 1-2-3 at the top of the fifth inning.

Discussing what it's been like to return to the team after losing his daughter, Sterling, last October, Vesia noted it's been hard in a good way to return to baseball, as he wants to thank all of the fans who have supported him along the way while also focusing on getting his game back on track.

“Yeah, I mean, it's been hard, actually. I guess it's hard in a good way because I want to interact with all the fans and stuff like that, but I know that I have a job to do,” Vesia noted. “So, you know, even on the backfield, first day, we walk out the doors and, you know, cheers and lots of love. So, yeah, it means a lot to not only myself, but for Kayla too.”

Asked how he's feeling to get back into the swing of things, Vesia noted he's been throwing since November and feels good to get back on the mound in 2026.

Article Continues Below

“Yeah, honestly, you know, in November, I got back to work, just throwing, getting the body just right,” Vesia said. “You know, I just want to have fun on the mound, honestly. I just want to be able to spaz out and kind of just be myself out there because right now that's, you know, I feel really good out there, and it's just me and myself and baseball.”

One of the bright spots of the Dodgers' otherwise disappointing regular-season bullpen, Vesia is going to be an important part of Dave Roberts' arsenal in 2026. If he pitches like his efforts against the Mariners, it's safe to say he'll be an important set-up man for Edwin Diaz indeed.