Before signing Shohei Ohtani and becoming a full-on juggernaut, the Los Angeles Dodgers had established a knack for finding players who could make a surprising impact down the stretch. The front office might have accomplished this again with their decision to sign left-hander Andrew Heaney to a Minor League deal earlier this month.

Heaney performed admirably in his first start for the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate, the Oklahoma City Comets.

“Well that was quite the re-introduction to the #Dodgers organization for Andrew Heaney while pitching for OKC,” broadcasterAlex Freedman tweeted.

“Retired 9 of 10 batters with 8 strikeouts. Threw a total of 46 pitches (33 strikes) and generated 10 whiffs.”

Heaney was designated for assignment and released by the Pittsburgh Pirates after he went 5-10 with a 5.39 ERA in 26 appearances. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the first percentile in Pitching Run Value and the fifth percentile in xBA.

The 34-year-old posted a 3.10 ERA in 16 appearances during his first stint with the Dodgers in 2022. He was also a part of the Texas Rangers’ run to a World Series title. He would be eligible to pitch in the 2025 Postseason if Los Angeles chooses to call him up to the primary club.

“I'm not sure what the organization's plan is,” manager Dave Roberts told MLB.com. “But it's certainly good to have him back in the organization.”

It is not known if the Dodgers view Heaney as an arm that could help them in October, but it is evident that they valued the depth he could provide if injuries demand reinforcements.

The Dodgers are currently 81-64 and hold the top spot in the National League West.