It's been a tough year for Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman and outfielder Tommy Edman, but he is about to take a major step toward returning to the field for the season's stretch run.

Edman will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The plan is for him to DH and bat second, according to Comets communications director Alex Freedman. The team has not announced whether he will get reps in the field before he is activated.

A rehab stint this week was always the plan for Edman, who spent the final days of August facing live pitching at Dodger Stadium. He was also spotted doing agility drills and fielding balls in the outfield.

Edman hasn't played since August 4 after spraining his ankle. In 86 games, he is slashing .228/.281/.396, good for an OPS+ of only 88 — a career worst and his third straight season hitting below the league average. He has also hit 12 home runs and 13 doubles in 2025.

His impending return comes as the Dodgers have opened up a 2.5 game lead in the National League West over the San Diego Padres. The two teams will not meet again in the regular season.

Dodgers P Kyle Hurt also begins a rehab assignment

Edman won't be alone when he reports to the Comets. Pitcher Kyle Hurt, who is attempting to come back from Tommy John surgery, will also begin a rehab assignment with the club on Tuesday.

Hurt made three appearances for Los Angeles last year and has not pitched in the Majors since April 16, 2024. If he is able to come back this season, he could be another option for the Dodgers out of the bullpen.

“Well, if he continues to trend. You never know how things are going to play out,” manager Dave Roberts said, per Sonja Chen. “But to keep that option open is certainly the plan.”

Hurt threw two simulated innings at Dodger Stadium over the weekend to prepare for his rehab stint.

“Super exciting, man. Just to get under some lights,” he said after. “It's been a long road, and it's really cool to see other guys that kind of went through the process and got back here. So I'm just hoping to do that.”