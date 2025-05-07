For yet another year, the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2025 season had been defined by one thing above all others: injuries, specifically at the pitcher position.

That's right, while the team hasn't been spared in the field, with Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernandez both missing time with injuries, with the season just a few weeks old, the Dodgers have 13(!) pitchers on IL, from starters like Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Clayton Kershaw – plus Shohei Ohtani, if you count him as a pitcher – to releif arms like Blake Treinen.

And the latest arm to land on IL? That would be Evan Phillips, the Dodgers' arm, who will be out for the next 15 days with “right forearm discomfort.”

Originally landing in LA as a waiver claim, Phillips has been a solid member of the Dodgers' pitching pool, appearing in 201 games for LA plus 12 more in the postseason. He and the Dodgers agreed to a $4 million salary through arbitration in 2024, and after securing his World Series ring, Phillips has appeared in seven games for LA in 2025, maintaining an ERA of 0.00 with six strikeouts.

With Phillips out, the Dodgers' bullpen rotation has grown even slimmer, with Landon Knack, Tony Gonsolin, Jack Dreyer, all getting spot starts when they would all realistically be coming off the bench and recent additions like J.P. Feyereisen, Ryan Loutos, and Yoendrys Gómez becoming viable arms despite being with the team for a matter of days, not weeks.

Eventually, the Dodgers will return to full strength and work with a rotation featuring top arm talents, a former Cy Young winner, and a player like Yoshinobu Yamamoto who looks primed to earn the honor again this year. But for now? Now the Dodgers will likely continue to lead the league in relief innings pitched, which is nothing new for a team that can't just seem to keep their top-tier arms on the mound, but does present a unique challenge for Dave Roberts moving forward.