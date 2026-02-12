The Minnesota Twins have finally addressed a clear bullpen need by acquiring veteran left-handed reliever Anthony Banda from the Los Angeles Dodgers, a move that can be expected to help both sides. Minnesota’s offseason had been relatively quiet, but after trading away key relievers at the 2025 deadline, has added a veteran in the form of Banda, per a post on X by The Athletic’s Dan Hayes.

The Twins only surrendered international bonus pool money, meaning they did not part with any prospects or major-league pieces. In return, they landed a left-hander who posted a 3.14 ERA across 119 appearances over the last two seasons with the Dodgers.

That production, combined with his postseason experience, makes him a practical addition to a bullpen still being assembled. For the Dodgers, the trade was largely a byproduct of a crowded 40-man roster and a surplus of left-handed relievers.

Banda had been designated for assignment after Los Angeles made other roster moves, including claiming catcher Ben Rortvedt. With southpaws such as Alex Vesia, Tanner Scott, and Jack Dreyer ahead of him on the depth chart, the move appears to be the right one for the player himself.

The Dodgers also had a financial and developmental incentive. By trading Banda for international bonus pool money, they regained flexibility to sign international prospects after losing draft capital while signing qualifying-offer free agents earlier in the offseason.

Banda is the fourth experienced bullpen arm they’ve brought in over a short span, joining signings such as Taylor Rogers and minor-league deals for Liam Hendriks and Julian Merryweather. To create space on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated right-hander Jackson Kowar for assignment.

While his career ERA sits in the mid-4.00s, he found consistency with the Dodgers, posting sub-3.20 ERAs in both 2024 and 2025. He also appeared in 17 postseason games during Los Angeles’ back-to-back championship runs, giving the Twins a reliever with recent October experience.