The Los Angeles Dodgers felt the sting of the injury bug early in the 2025 season. L.A. is still without key hitter Max Muncy, which forced a batting order change. They watched a new scare after Tuesday's interconference game against the Minnesota Twins involving Ben Casparius.

What's the status of the relief pitcher? The defending World Series champs learned his health fate Wednesday. Manager Dave Roberts dropped this update.

Casparius “is a little sore” in his calf per Roberts' words. However, the skipper expects for the relief pitcher to join the team on the road soon. Meaning he won't be on the injured list ahead of the Friday series against the Boston Red Sox.

Casparius injured his right calf in the Tuesday contest versus the Twins at Chavez Ravine. Dodgers reporter Matthew Moreno shared he noticed Casparius wearing a sleeve over his right calf. Plus he had a “noticeable limp.”

But the Dodgers can welcome the fact he won't enter the 15-day IL window.

Dodgers' Ben Casparius details pain from Twins game

Casparius himself detailed the pain he endured from the Twins contest won by Minnesota 10-7. Verbally illustrating the “discomfort” he felt.

“So for me, I think it was kind of the foot discomfort that bled into the calf a little bit and up toward the top of my knee,” Casparius shared via Dodger Blue. “I'm kind of fortunate for that, but I'm still in a little bit of pain.”

Dodger fans watched Casparius in pain during the sixth inning. He grabbed his right leg before trainers attended to him.

He's among a handful of notable injuries for L.A. Blake Snell and Blake Treinen are currently out. Prized rookie Roki Sasaki also went down during the early portion of the year. Even Clayton Kershaw got a late start to his 2025 season following his lingering left knee ailment.

Casparius is 7-4 overall on the hill with 60 strikeouts. Meanwhile, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has maintained top pitching duties for the Dodgers with a team-best 125 strikeouts. But Shohei Ohtani is re-impressing on the mound — even reaching two-way history versus the Twins on Monday for hitting a home run and starting at pitcher in the same game.