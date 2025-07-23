The Los Angeles Dodgers felt the sting of the injury bug early in the 2025 season. L.A. is still without key hitter Max Muncy, which forced a batting order change. They watched a new scare after Tuesday's interconference game against the Minnesota Twins involving Ben Casparius.

What's the status of the relief pitcher? The defending World Series champs learned his health fate Wednesday. Manager Dave Roberts dropped this update.

Casparius “is a little sore” in his calf per Roberts' words. However, the skipper expects for the relief pitcher to join the team on the road soon. Meaning he won't be on the injured list ahead of the Friday series against the Boston Red Sox.

Casparius injured his right calf in the Tuesday contest versus the Twins at Chavez Ravine. Dodgers reporter Matthew Moreno shared he noticed Casparius wearing a sleeve over his right calf. Plus he had a “noticeable limp.”

But the Dodgers can welcome the fact he won't enter the 15-day IL window.

Dodgers' Ben Casparius details pain from Twins game 

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ben Casparius (78) pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Casparius himself detailed the pain he endured from the Twins contest won by Minnesota 10-7. Verbally illustrating the “discomfort” he felt.

“So for me, I think it was kind of the foot discomfort that bled into the calf a little bit and up toward the top of my knee,” Casparius shared via Dodger Blue. “I'm kind of fortunate for that, but I'm still in a little bit of pain.”

Dodger fans watched Casparius in pain during the sixth inning. He grabbed his right leg before trainers attended to him.

He's among a handful of notable injuries for L.A. Blake Snell and Blake Treinen are currently out. Prized rookie Roki Sasaki also went down during the early portion of the year. Even Clayton Kershaw got a late start to his 2025 season following his lingering left knee ailment.

Casparius is 7-4 overall on the hill with 60 strikeouts. Meanwhile, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has maintained top pitching duties for the Dodgers with a team-best 125 strikeouts. But Shohei Ohtani is re-impressing on the mound — even reaching two-way history versus the Twins on Monday for hitting a home run and starting at pitcher in the same game.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Diego Cartaya against the Kansas City Royals during a spring training game at Surprise Stadium.
Former Dodgers top prospect released after striking out 40 times in 59 ABsZachary Howell ·
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) grabs his knee after tagging Chicago White Sox right fielder Michael A. Taylor (21) out on an attempted stolen base during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers 3B Max Muncy on pace to shatter 6-week injury diagnosisBrayden Haena ·
National League pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts with manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning against the American League during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park
Dodgers rumors: Jeff Passan names best trade deadline fitJackson Stone ·
National League manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on in the third inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts makes ‘rock bottom’ request after another implosionJason Patt ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium. Ohtani blasted a pitch from Jhoan Duran.
Insider claims Shohei Ohtani just hit ‘one of most impressive home runs ever’Yasmin Edañol ·
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ben Casparius (78) pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Ben Casparius exits Twins game with apparent injuryJosh Davis ·