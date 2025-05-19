The Los Angeles Dodgers have been dealing with a few injuries this season, and one of them has been to left-hander Blake Snell, who was recently placed on the 60-day injured list. Snell just began a throwing program and played catch from 60 feet, and it sounds like he's trending in the right direction.

Snell recently spoke with David Vassegh of the Dodger Talk podcast about his injury and was brutally honest.

“I probably should have stopped throwing before opening day but I just wanted to pitch so bad that we made it worse than what it probably was going to be,” Snell said. “But you learn from it, and it's tough. We want to compete, we want to play. I'm new to being a Dodger, and I just want to show everyone how great I am and what I can be, and I got a little too far ahead of myself.”

With Snell going on a 60-day IL, it's showing that he isn't close to coming back, but they do have reinforcements returning. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw was activated from IL after undergoing two offseason surgeries repair his left meniscus and bone spurs in his left toe.

Kershaw recently just made his first start since August 2024, and that's an encouraging sign for the Dodgers.

Dodgers dealing with injuries through the season

Outside of Snell, the Dodgers are also dealing with an injury to right-hander Roki Sasaki. He's made just eight starts in his MLB career, but has been dealing with a shoulder impingement, an issue that he had last season in Nippon Professional Baseball. Sasaki recently spoke about the injury.

“I did have something similar, but actually worse, and it was something that I was able to overcome and still perform,” Sasaki said.

Sasaki entered the league with a lot of hype surrounding him, but he hasn't been playing well to his standards. A month ago, he let it be known that he's seen a dip in his pitching mechanics, and it's been showing in his play. Sasaki has surrendered an ERA of 4.72 this season, which is the second-worst mark behind Landon Knack among starting pitchers.

Despite the injuries, the Dodgers are still the best team in the NL West with a 29-18 record. They still have enough talent on the team to be competitive, and the hope is that everything comes together when they need it.