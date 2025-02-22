The Los Angeles Dodgers had a ridiculously productive offseason, strengthening their roster even more in pursuit of another World Series title. Among the ball club's signings was former Cy Young winner Blake Snell, who will be a stud in their rotation.

With spring training now underway, Dodgers fans are surely wondering when the left-hander will take the hill for the first time in an LA uniform. It does appear that will happen on Tuesday, as Dave Roberts announced on Saturday.

Via David Vassegh:

“Blake Snell will make his Cactus League debut with Dodgers on Tuesday.”

Snell signed a five-year, $182 million deal with the defending champions in December after opting out of his two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants. The veteran was one of the best arms available on the open market and he joins an uber-talented group consisting of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, and eventually, Shohei Ohtani.

While Snell did struggle in the first half of last season after coming back from injury, he dominated across his final 14 starts, compiling a 1.23 ERA and holding opponents to a .123 average. Snell also threw a no-hitter.

The Dodgers have a special, special pitcher in Snell, who is undoubtedly one of the best at his craft in the big leagues. Given that it is spring training, his outing on Tuesday will likely be short but after not pitching in Cactus League action at all last year, he'll be excited to get his feet underneath him and build up his stamina.

Los Angeles heads into the 2025 campaign as a clear favorite to win another title, but the New York Mets and New York Yankees will have something to say about that. The Dodgers' biggest threat in the National League is surely the Mets, who stole Juan Soto from their crosstown rivals and also managed to reunite with slugger Pete Alonso.