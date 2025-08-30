The federal investigation that found Shohei Othani to be a victim of fraud is long over, but last year's gambling scandal will likely follow the hitting and pitching sensation for the rest of his career. People continue to speculate and ponder conspiracy theories, as the story remains in the spotlight. Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, pleaded guilty to bank fraud — stole roughly $17 million from the now-three-time MVP — and filing of a false tax return. He was sentenced to more than four and a half years in prison back in February, bringing the case to a close.

Again, though, Ohtani has yet to truly escape the whole shocking situation. Matthew Bowyer, the convicted bookmaker who was accepting money from Mizuhara, was just sentenced to a one year and one day prison sentence for running an illegal gambling business, money laundering and filing a false tax return. Before he serves his time, Bowyer wants to share his account of the events. He is making the rounds, putting the limelight back on Mizuhara and Ohtani.

When Bowyer received a wire transfer from the Japanese superstar, he initially assumed that Mizuhara was placing bets on Ohtani's behalf, or in coordination with him. The bookie then changed his opinion when he saw more bets flooding into his website while the five-time All-Star was pitching, believing Mizuhara to be the cause for the spike in activity. Bowyer also claims that it was “getting a little tougher to get the wire transfers,” which signaled to him that there was more at play.

Matthew Bowyer tells his side of the Ippei Mizuhara-Shohei Ohtani story

Even when Shohei Ohtani and his attorneys accused Ippei Mizuhara of theft, Matthew Bowyer did not know what to think. But he had his suspicions that the translator was committing more than just the crime of illegal gambling.

“I still wasn't sure,” he told ESPN's Tisha Thompson before learning of his sentencing (around the 6:20 mark of video below). “It made sense. If you really break it down, from my mind, every time money came in from the {Los Angeles} Angels for his yearly salary or whatever.. that is when he would facilitate the {wire transfers}, so it started making more sense.”

Now that Bowyer has received his sentence, perhaps coverage will die down again. Though, that is really impossible when it comes to Ohtani. The 31-year-old is a global phenomenon whose reach knows no bounds. He will continue to remain at the forefront of MLB media, especially when October arrives.

Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are vying for their second straight World Series championship, something no franchise has accomplished since the New York Yankees pulled off the three-peat from 1998-2000.

Besides attracting attention with his bat and glove, the one-of-a-kind athlete was recently named in a lawsuit along with his agent, Nez Balelo, for allegedly sabotaging a $240 million Hawaii-based real estate project. He is staying focused on baseball, however.

The Dodgers (77-57) are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for second place in the National League standings (top two seeds earn a bye in first round of playoffs), and Shohei Ohtani is currently batting .278 with 45 home runs, 85 RBIs, a .387 on-base percentage, .608 slugging percentage and .995 OPS.