The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated Hyeseong Kim and Michael Kopech from the injured list ahead of their game Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. For Kim, however, getting to Pittsburgh was a rough journey.

As Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register tells it, a missed connection combined with flight delays caused Kim and his interpreter to sleep on the airport floor last night and spend “14-15 hours” there.

“Ate all three meals there — breakfast, lunch, dinner,” Kim said, per Plunkett.

Kim has only played 58 games in his rookie season but has been productive in limited action after signing a three-year, $12.5 million contract in the offseason. After starting the season in Triple-A, he came up on May 2 and is slashing .304/.338/.406 with a 108 OPS+ and 12 stolen bases.

He has not played since July 29 after going on the IL with shoulder bursitis. Kim played nine rehab games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, slashing .324/.368/.412 and reaching base in each game. He also had a chance to play just about everywhere in the field, including in left, where he has not played since 2020 in his KBO days.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Kim will be in the mix to play left when he returns.

“He’s been good, and the at-bat quality has been fine. He’ll be back with us on the road, so just kind of figuring out when he plays,” Roberts said, per True Blue LA. “This is his first year in the United States, and I think he’s done a fine job.”

The Dodgers are doing their best to get healthy as they try and hold off the San Diego Padres in the National League West. They lead their division foes by 2.5 games with reinforcements coming back on Tuesday.

There should be more on the way, too. Tommy Edman and Kyle Hurt are both beginning rehab assignments on Tuesday, with Max Muncy and Alex Vesia seemingly not far behind.