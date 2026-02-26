The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently gearing up for the 2026 MLB season, looking to defend their World Series title from a year ago. Los Angeles has had a busy offseason, adding Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz to what was already far and away the most talented team in the MLB landscape.

Of course, the Dodgers will also be bringing back plenty of familiar faces this year, including first baseman Freddie Freeman, who is entering his fifth year in Los Angeles.

Recently, the California Post released a bizarre headline regarding Freeman leading up to the season, entitled, “Bust a Prove.”

“The back page: After struggling recently, Freddie Freeman must show he's still worthy if he wants to end his career in LA,” read the subheader.

Needless to say, fans in the comment section on X, formerly Twitter, were not on board with the sneak diss.

“Wtf is this slop? He’s a career 142 OPS+ hitter and the last two seasons he clocked in at 141 and 141. He has nothing to prove…” wrote one fan.

“Suggesting a first-ballot HOFer + 3x world champ has anything to prove after an 0.869 OPS season at age 35 – while recovering from ankle surgery – is blatant rage bait. He’s a local hero and the heartbeat of a B2B championship core. You should be ashamed,” added another.

While it's true that Freeman isn't quite performing at the level of his heyday with the Atlanta Braves and early Dodgers career, he still remains a key member of the Los Angeles hitting order, and to suggest that the three-time World Series champ still has something to prove is questionable, to say the very least.

Regardless, if Freeman did indeed come across this headline, the competitor will likely use it as fuel this upcoming season, as the Dodgers begin their quest for a rare third straight World Series win.