The Los Angeles Dodgers recently traded utility player Chris Taylor across town to the Los Angeles Angels. Even though he is now on the red team, he still has some allegiance to the blue team.

Especially when it comes to the Dodgers defeating the Yankees in last year's World Series. At the time, Taylor hit New York where it hurts, saying they ““s— down their leg” following a meltdown during the fifth inning of Game 5.

Taylor made that comment on teammate Mookie Betts' podcast. On Thursday, Taylor didn't take back those comments when asked about it, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

“Honestly,” he said, “I didn’t think I was saying anything super critical, to me. I think if you would have asked them, they would have said the same thing. That’s kind of how I felt about it. I didn’t mean any offense by it. To me, it was just like, I was kind of stating the fact.”

In Game 5, the Yankees fell apart, leading 5-0 and giving up five runs and making three defensive errors in that inning. The Dodgers capitalized on that and won the game 7-6.

Taylor played in only 28 games during the regular season. In the playoffs, he played in all but three games.

In Game 1 of the World Series, Taylor pinch ran for Gavin Lux when Freddie Freeman hit the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history.

For his limited play, Taylor still had an impact on the Dodgers.

Chris Taylor's time with the Dodgers

Taylor's time in Chavez Ravine was productive. He was a versatile player who could play defense, hit for average, and contribute in the postseason.

He could play infield and outfield in all spots with the exception of first base and catcher. From 2017-2021, Taylor had an .804 OPS and hit 78 home runs.

He also rose to the occasion when it mattered most. Taylor hit a lead off home run in Game 1 of the 2017 World Series against the Houston Astros.

He hit a walk off home run in the 2021 NL Wild Card Game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Taylor followed that up with three home runs against the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of 2021 NL Championship series.