With the Los Angeles Angels fighting to remain within reach of the AL West, the organization made a move on Monday to improve the roster. Mike Trout is still ruled out with a knee injury, despite receiving some good news recently. However, L.A. signed a veteran utility player to fill the void until Trout's return.

Reports indicate that former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and two-time World Series champion Chris Taylor is signing with the Angels on Monday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. He'll step in and immediately play center field for L.A.'s game against the New York Yankees.

“Free agent super-utility man Chris Taylor has signed with the Angels and will be in center field tonight against the Yankees, source tells The Athletic.”

The Dodgers released Taylor on May 18, making him a free agent after recording a .200 batting average and .200 OBP with seven hits and two RBIs. He played a key role in the Dodgers' lineup in their World Series wins in 2020 and 2024. But the 34-year-old outfielder finds himself with a new opportunity, this time with the Angels.

Taylor brings experience to the table for the Angels and has a chance to remain on the roster even when Trout returns to the lineup. Considering Los Angeles is just four games behind the first-placed Seattle Mariners in the AL West, it makes sense for the team to bring in an experienced veteran to keep them in the playoff race within their division.

Monday night will be Taylor's career debut with the Angels after playing for the Dodgers for nearly a decade. He'll join an Angels outfield consisting of Taylor Ward and Jorge Soler, however, there's a chance Soler plays as the designated hitter and Los Angeles plays Jo Adell in the outfield instead.

With a 25-27 record, the Angels need to find a way to get over .500 if they hope to make a playoff push later in the season. A win on Monday night over the Yankees would snap a two-game losing streak.