With the 2025 MLB regular season rapidly coming to an end, the Los Angeles Dodgers will soon have to have a tough conversation about who will pitch where in their postseason rotation.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto? A lock. Blake Snell? He's locked in, too, as is Tyler Glasnow. But what about Clayton Kershaw, the ageless one who will be calling it a career when this Cinderella run is done? Will he continue to start games as a fourth or even fifth option alongside Shohei Ohtani, who can only pitch as a starter in the postseason? Or will he transition to the bullpen alongside other regular season starters like Roki Sasaki and Emmet Sheehan, who have to do work in the later frames come October?

Well, while the Dodgers haven't really said what they want to do in terms of rotation either way just yet, Kershaw apparently sees the writing on the wall, as, during the Dodgers' broadcast from Arizona, play-by-play man Joe Davis casually let it slip that the 37-year-old has made himself available from the bullpen in games where he isn't starting, seemingly in preperation for his playoff future.

Article Continues Below

“According to Joe Davis on the SNLA broadcast, Clayton Kershaw spoke with Dave Roberts about making himself available out of the bullpen in preparation for the playoffs, should he be needed in that capacity,” Dodgers Tailgate shared.

Now, as savvy fans will recall, Kershaw has already pitched out of the bullpen this season, with Roberts deploying the honorary All-Star in Atlanta during the second inning while he was live mic'd. In that game, Kershaw looked great, throwing strikes like it was 2020 while making jokes about which pitches he can and can't throw. With that experience on his resume, it's no wonder Roberts accepted Kershaw's offer, as if the Dodgers desperately need an answer in the bullpen, why not give the nod to LA's reigning GOAT?