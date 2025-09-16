Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki has been battling injuries for most of his rookie season. The hurler is currently working his way through a rehab assignment. Dodgers fans are hoping that Sasaki can be in the rotation when the postseason starts.

The chances of that happening though don't appear to be high.

“Sasaki, 23, still probably stands only an outside chance of making the Dodgers’ postseason roster. But he is at least part of the conversation,” Ken Rosenthal wrote for The Athletic.

Los Angeles has been getting healthy in their rotation, and Sasaki may not have a spot as the playoffs begin.

“The Dodgers extended Sasaki’s rehabilitation assignment past 30 days, citing what manager Dave Roberts called “a little calf situation” on top of his original right shoulder impingement. Sasaki obviously would not start over Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell, in whatever order the Dodgers use them,” Rosenthal added.

Sasaki may not even have a role in the bullpen.

“Roberts told reporters that pitching out of the bullpen would be “completely odd” for the rookie, requiring him to take a leap of faith. So, creating a roster spot would be a challenge,” Rosenthal said.

The Dodgers are first in the National League West division this season. The defending World Series champions hold a 84-66 record.

Roki Sasaki showed flashes of brilliance

Sasaki had his ups-and-downs while pitching for the Dodgers this season. His last appearance for the club was on May 9, when he worked against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that game, he allowed five hits over four innings of work.

The hurler holds a 4.72 ERA on the season. He has been battered in some of his outings. Sasaki also holds a 1-1 record, with a WHIP of 1.49.

The Dodgers were one of several Major League Baseball teams this past offseason who wanted Sasaki. The Japanese hurler chose to sign with Los Angeles for several reasons, including the fact the team had Ohtani.

Sasaki faces another obstacle. Los Angeles is also trying to figure out if they will need other roster players for the postseason, Rosenthal said.

“The Dodgers also face a decision on whether to carry three catchers for a potential best-of-three wild-card series. Dalton Rushing, recovering from a right shin contusion, is on a rehabilitation assignment at Triple A. Ben Rortvedt, a better defender, has hit far above his career marks since joining the team 12 days ago,” Rosenthal said.

The Dodgers are in action Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies.