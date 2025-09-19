The Los Angeles Dodgers were met with an emotional turning point Thursday as longtime ace Clayton Kershaw officially announced his retirement. The news came ahead of a critical home series against the San Francisco Giants, shaking both the locker room and the fan base. The announcement was followed by a press conference where the southpaw broke down in tears while addressing reporters.

Earlier in the day, Kershaw informed his teammates through a group text message. While some veterans such as Freddie Freeman were aware of the decision in advance, most of the team learned the news that morning. During the press conference, the southpaw reflected on the decision that ends an 18-year tenure with the Dodgers.

Dodgers Nation’s Noah Camras posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, noting the visible emotion from Kershaw as he cried while speaking to the media.

“I'm really not sad. I'm really not. I'm really at peace with this. It's just emotional, and I've tried to hold it together.”

The sudden announcement not only signals the end of an era for the franchise, but also leaves behind a standard of excellence that shaped the clubhouse culture for nearly two decades.

The moment marks the close of a legendary run. The announcement to retire from Kershaw concludes a career that includes a 222-96 record, 2.54 ERA, 3,039 strikeouts, three Cy Young Awards, and two World Series championships. In 2025, Kershaw has remained effective, posting a 10-2 record with a 3.53 ERA over 20 starts so far this season.

With postseason seeding on the line, the NL West standings are still tight. The Dodgers currently lead the San Diego Padres by just 2.5 games. The club now faces the unique challenge of balancing emotion with execution as it prepares for a final playoff push.

Whether or not the 37-year-old takes the mound for one final start remains unclear. But his impact on the game, the clubhouse, and the organization is unquestioned. As the Dodgers continue their pursuit of October glory, the legacy outlined by Kershaw's remarkable career stats continues to inspire both players and fans.