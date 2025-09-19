The Los Angeles Dodgers stunned the baseball world with a bizarre pitching line against the Giants. Despite walking 10 batters, Los Angeles allowed just one hit and only one run. The Dodgers-Giants matchup turned into history when the team joined a list of rare performances that stretches back more than a century. For the Dodgers, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Treinen, and Alex Vesia helped anchor a night that no one will soon forget.

Yamamoto battled his command but continued to show resilience on the mound. He issued walks yet refused to let the Giants break through. Each inning built tension, but the Dodgers’ defense and bullpen carried the load. Treinen came in later and made sure the Giants could not turn traffic into rallies. The mix of power pitching and grit defined the performance, and the Dodgers walked away with a win that looked messy on the stat sheet but dominant where it mattered.

The achievement joins just two other instances in the last 125 seasons. The White Sox pulled it off in 1976 when Blue Moon Odom and Francisco Barrios combined on a no-hitter. Before that, the Reds and Jim Maloney did the same in 1965, also tossing a no-hitter. To see the Dodgers stand alongside such moments only adds to the strangeness of the night. It proved that even with shaky command, elite arms can bend without breaking.

Teams to walk 10+ batters but allow 1 or 0 runs and 1 or 0 hits, last 125 seasons: Today Dodgers

7/28/76 White Sox, Blue Moon Odom/Francisco Barrios no-hitter

8/19/65 Reds, Jim Maloney no-hitter — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 19, 2025

The Giants had their chances. Ten free passes put runners on base throughout the game. Yet time and time again, Dodgers pitchers found ways to escape. Yamamoto relied on strikeouts in big moments, while Treinen and the bullpen pounded the strike zone late. The Giants left runners stranded, and frustration boiled as the night wore on.

For the Dodgers, the game reinforced both their pitching depth and their ability to thrive under pressure. Yamamoto continues to grow in his debut season, while Treinen shows why he is trusted in tight spots. The Dodgers may not want to walk that many batters again, but this quirky outing will live in team history. Against the Giants, Los Angeles proved that chaos sometimes delivers results.