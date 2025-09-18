The Los Angeles Dodgers look to win yet another World Series this season. Los Angeles has been guided by several players, including Shohei Ohtani. The club was able to develop Ohtani's pitching once again this year. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says Ohtani can play just about anywhere. Does that mean he will put Ohtani in the outfield?

“No,” Roberts said, per ESPN.

The team's skipper then opened up some more about it.

“There's a lot of variables,” Roberts said, “but to know that he can potentially run out there, it's great. Maybe just in theory. But again, I love him for even throwing that out there.”

There is a lot of speculation about how Ohtani can possibly be used as a reliever, if he starts the game as a designated hitter.

“Major League Baseball's two-way rule, adopted in 2019, allows Ohtani to remain in the game as the designated hitter if he starts on the mound and is replaced. But if he were to start a game as the designated hitter then pitch in relief, the Dodgers would lose the DH once Ohtani stops pitching. Ohtani's only path to remaining in the game in that situation would be to play the outfield — something he did seven times with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021,” Alden Gonzalez wrote.

The Dodgers are first in the National League West division. Los Angeles holds a 85-67 record.

Shohei Ohtani is having a great season for the Dodgers

Ohtani didn't pitch last season for Los Angeles, as he was dealing with an injury. He started working again on the mound this season. As a pitcher, Ohtani holds a 3.29 ERA with a 1-1 record.

The star is also having a great season as a slugger. Ohtani is hitting .282 at the plate, with 51 home runs. He leads the Dodgers in hits, home runs, RBIs and on-base percentage this season.

The Dodgers hope to pick up a victory when they next play the San Francisco Giants Thursday night. Los Angeles has victories in seven of their last 10 games.